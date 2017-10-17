Enderby casts an eye to transit

On Monday, Enderby council received a letter from the City of Armstrong calling for a service review of regional transit

Enderby officials want to ensure public transit remains active in the future.

“We believe it’s necessary but we will sit back and see what the process brings,” said Greg McCune, Enderby mayor.

Armstrong wants the Regional District of North Okanagan to initiate the review because of concerns about the cost allocation jurisdictions are charged for the service.

“This model is currently inequitable as the cost of the service is apportioned amongst the participants with a fixed rate that has not been adjusted since 2008,” said Chris Pieper, Armstrong mayor, in the letter.

“The city does not want to withdraw from this service. However, a statutory service review is the only recourse as the requirement to review the cost allocation formula annually as well as the requirement for an entire service review every three years, was removed with bylaw amendment 2544, 2012. The city expressed their concerns of this bylaw change through a council resolution Sept. 10, 2012, followed with a letter stating the same.”

Enderby will take part in the service review discussion at the RDNO table.

“The only concern is you always want to see it get better,” said McCune of transit.

“After all of this (review) falls out, Enderby could possibly pay more but we could make it top notch.”