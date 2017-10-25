Emergency Support Services declares state of emergency in Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine

This photo of a sinkhole that opened up at Williams Creek bridge was posted on Facebook today.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) declared a state of emergency due to the flooding in the regional district near Terrace.

Early this morning, at about 2 a.m., ESS helped evacuate 50 people out of New Remo because the water was rising so quickly, says Naomi Gourlay of ESS.

Search and rescue was called out. Fences were cut so cattle could get out.

Everyone was evacuated safely and a reception centre was set up to register people and hand out clothing, billeting and food as some people had to get out at the drop of a hat, said Gourlay.

If anyone is evacuating currently, Gourlay says to call ESS at 250-641-2443 and that the reception centre is now set up at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine board room on the first floor of its building at 4545 Lazelle Ave. and is ready to assist them.