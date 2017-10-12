Emergency personnel to stage mock accident at Cowichan Secondary School Oct. 19

Expect to see emergency vehicles at Cowichan Secondary School on Oct. 19 for a mock accident. (File photo)

Don’t be alarmed if you see flashing lights and emergency vehicles at Cowichan Secondary School on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19.

From 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia are coming together to deliver a mock collision event at the school as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, titled “It’s too late to say you’re sorry.”

The event will begin with a collaborative presentation to 350 Grade 12 students.

The students will then be led out to the track at James Street and the Trans Canada Highway where two previously crashed vehicles will be staged.

There will be actors and students playing roles of drivers and passengers involved in the scenario.

They will be made up to reflect injuries in a high-risk driving collision and will be part of the scene where first responders will be on site, treating the fake accident as a real scene.

There will be lights and sirens from emergency services vehicles that will be staged nearby.

Passing motorists and foot traffic are asked not to disrupt the flow of foot or vehicle traffic when transiting past this mock-collision scenario.