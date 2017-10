Rain and inclement weather are causing problems in Shirley this afternoon.

A downed tree branch on the blind curve in Shirley is resulting in some drivers finding the road impassable.

The tree branch came down at approximately 1:15 p.m., blocking the roadway and bringing down power lines.

Emergency personnel, including RCMP, Shirley Fire Department and a highway road crew, are on scene, and the problem is expected to be cleaned up later in the day.