Drivers in hospital following Highway 97 crash

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Both drivers of vehicles involved in a head-on collision near Monte Lake are in hospital suffering from serious injuries.

One of the drivers had to be air lifted from Highway 97 just after 6:30 a.m.

According to Cpl. Dan Moskaluk a westbound grey 2006 Honda Civic driven by a 24-year-old Vernon area man crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an eastbound white 2002 Ford Escape driven by a 58-year-old Barriere man.

RCMP investigators are continuing with their investigation in order to fully determine the cause of the collision.

………………………………………………………

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now open following a collision earlier this morning.

The vehicle incident two kilometres south of Monte Lake is now clear, according to Drive BC.

………………………………………………………

A reported head-on collision closed Highway 97 near Monte Lake, Monday morning.

The road is now open to single vehicle alternating lanes 2 kilometres south of Monte Lake.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. and it’s unclear when the road will be completely open.

The extent of the injuries of those involved is not known.