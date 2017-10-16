Downtown Victoria skateboard/car collision sends rider to hospital

A female skateboarder was sent to hospital after she and a vehicle collided at Broad and Johnson streets in Victoria. (News file photo)

A skateboarder was sent to hospital Sunday after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Johnson and Broad streets.

Police reached the scene around 1:15 p.m. and found the skateboarder with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a VicPD spokesperson, witnesses saw the female enter the intersection riding her skateboard at a high speed, without stopping or pausing at the intersection before entering the crosswalk.

VicPD asks the public to remember skateboarding is not permitted on sidewalks in the downtown core, and riders must dismount bicycles and skateboards before crossing streets. They also reminded that pedestrians and drivers need to to make eye contact when crossing intersections.

