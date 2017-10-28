Downtown Vernon celebrates Halloween

Hundreds of little goblins, ghosts and ghouls will be roaming the sidewalks throughout downtown Vernon on Halloween between 3 and 5 p.m. for the annual Treat Trail presented by Tolko.

More than 60 businesses are handing out candy and other goodies during the annual event Tuesday.

“The public is asked to avoid the downtown core, specifically 30th Avenue, during this two-hour period if possible to improve safety for the event,” said Dudley Coulter, of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“If you must travel downtown, please do so with extreme caution and be patient.”

Trick-or-treaters age 12 and under are encouraged to pick up their official Treat Trail bag and map at the Downtown Vernon Association tent located in Justice Park across from Tolko.

Other events taking place for Halloween in downtown Vernon include the Ghost Tour hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday.