Downtown open house draws crowd

About 50 people came out to share their comments on ideas to enhance Keremeos downtown.

This is the third open house undertaken in the ongoing Downtown Enhancement Plan.

“I’m really pleased with the turnout. People are really interested in this and want to be involved with ideas of how to enhance our downtown,” Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer said following the meeting last Wednesday.

In the plans, there were several concepts fleshed out more than in previous open houses.

Using the Rugged, Rustic, Real branding developed for the entire Lower Similkameen might be a choice going forward for Keremeos.

“When we’re talking about tourism we’re talking about marketing an entire region. We are part of the Similkameen so it might make sense to use that slogan for Keremeos. It’s something that we need to figure out the details on but it certainly fits,” he said. “We can’t standalone bringing tourists here. They’re coming for the fishing, the wineries the fruit stands, the recreational opportunities that are offered throughout the Similkameen.”

Ideas and concepts outlined included new entry signs that might incorporate a bigger sign or different landscaping.

There’s also talk of updating design guidelines for businesses that might include stonework or wood and painting.

The South Similkameen Arts Society also debuted several of their ideas to beautify Keremeos.

Carolyn Jager, president of the society, said there are ideas going around about an art walk or developing large art installations.

The group plans to start developing a quail series installation project.

“We’re looking at building six or eight of these large quails about four to six foot in size that people can stop and look at and take photos with. There’s money already available for this and we’ll be putting some sort of request out there for people who want to create these quails,” she said.

Ed Grifone, one of the consultants working on the downtown enhancement project said there’s still a long ways to go on many elements of the plan.

“There’s still consultation that needs to be done as these things go forward,” he said.”We’ll be presenting council starting blocks for some of these projects and maybe some costings for other things.”

Depending on comments made from the public, a report might be ready for council before the end of the year.