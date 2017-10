Office on First Street will be open three days a week

Doug Clovechok MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke celebrated the grand opening of his office in Revelstoke today. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Liberal MLA Doug Clovechok celebrated the grand opening of his Revelstoke office today with friends, food, cake and constituents.

From 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Clovechok welcomed drop-ins to check out the new space, which is located at 107 First St. E.

The new office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

