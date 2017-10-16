Doug Clovechok â€œreally excitedâ€ about new space

Doug Clovechok is “really excited” about his new office in Revelstoke. The MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke opened the space at 107 First St. E last Wednesday. During a three-hour open house, he welcomed consituents in to check it out.

“What we wanted to do is to create a space here that’s kind of not like an office, but more of a place where you can come and meet and feel comfortable,” he said.

There are two main spaces: a reception area and a meeting room in the back.

Clovechok, who was elected in May this year, said that one of his campaign commitments was to open offices in Revelstoke and Kimberley. He followed through on both last week, holding the opening for his office in Kimberley the day before Revelstoke.

It has been more than five years since there was a MLA office in Revelstoke.

“Hopefully by having an office here, that’s going to get people access to the office and more access to me and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The walls in the office are bare so far, except for one piece of art hanging over the reception. The Peter Blackmore mountainscape is the first of many pieces created by local artists expected to cover the walls.

“We want people to feel that this is a place of a community,” said Clovechok. “It’s just not a political office.”

The office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.