Dog walker makes disturbing discovery

A local woman made a disturbing discovery recently while walking her dog on Princeton Summerland Road.

A collection of used needles was dumped in an area between the 21 km mark and Hembre Mountain Road.

“A few days ago I noticed these needles along the side of the road in various spots, so I marked the spots so I could bring a container to put them in safely. I did pick them up today but I also found another [dump spot],” said Margaret Fraser.

“Now not only do I have to watch for cars I am watching for needles, especially after I found two with no caps on them which my dog could have easily stepped on.”

Fraser said she hopes the culprit will be more responsible in future, by obtaining a proper needle disposal container from an area pharmacy.

“I did see some [needles] last year but I hoped it was an isolated incident – wrong.”