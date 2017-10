Truck slid into a ditch on Highway 10 in Newton on Tuesday.

A dump truck slid into a ditch Tuesday morning in the eastbound lane of Highway 10, near 130th Street. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Eastbound morning rush hour traffic was backed up Tuesday morning after a dump truck slid into a ditch in the 13000-block of Highway 10 in Newton.

A truck driver stopped near the scene blamed the accident on slick roads. Police and firefighters attended.