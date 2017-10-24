Did you help the occupants of this vehicle?

Terrace RCMP interested in talking to the Good Samaritans who helped motorists after a crash.

Terrace RCMP are seeking whoever helped the motorists in this Toyota Corolla on Sept. 16, 2017 near Legate Creek.

Terrace RCMP are hoping to speak with the person or people who stopped to help two occupants in a smashed blue Toyota Corolla recently.

The Corolla was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 16 approximately 40 kilometres east of Terrace near Legate Creek shortly after 10 a.m. on September 16, 2017.

If you can provide any assistance, please contact Const. David Desa with the West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7400 and refer to file 17-8382.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then in the body of your text message type TERRACE, followed by your tip information.