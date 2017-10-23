Dianne Watts makes her leadership pitch to Prince Rupert

Dianne Watts was the second BC Liberal leadership candidate to make the trip to Prince Rupert this past weekend to meet with party supporters.

The former federal MP visited the city of Oct. 22 to hear the concerns of people living in the northwest and make her pitch as the person most suited to lead the BC Liberal charge against the John Horgan led NDP-Green government. She said the concerns she heard from the approximately 30 people gathered at the meet and greet were similar to those she had heard across the province on her tour.

“People want to make sure that their kids and their families are taken care of, that they’ve got opportunities,” she said. “And that’s what we need to be facilitating.”

Watts added that she felt the BC Liberal party needed to be changed to allow for a new generation to come and make contribution, but that the change cannot come from the inside.

“You can either live in the past or you can move forward, and we need to be moving forward,” she said. “Because if we don’t, then we are going to have this government in power for a very long time.”

Watts said she saw the time the Liberal party had in opposition as an opportunity to make those changes.

“It’s the opportunity to rebuild but rebuild in a very different way and look at things with new eyes and create new ideas and create a new vision that includes a lot of new elements that haven’t been included in the past,” she said.

