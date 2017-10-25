Development strong in Vernon

So far in 2017, the city has issued 118 single-family residential building permits issued accounting for $49.5 million in value

The building boom continues in Vernon.

So far in 2017, the city has issued 118 single-family residential building permits issued accounting for $49.5 million in value.

“It’s one of the busiest years we’ve experienced,” said Kevin Poole, economic development manager.

Building permits for single-family are up more than 50 per cent from 2016.

The activity includes 29 residential units, with the most active neighbourhoods being Predator Ridge, Foothills and South Vernon.

“Development is occurring throughout the community,” said Poole.

Total building permit values are down year-to-date 14.8 per cent due primarily to several large multi-family commercial and institutional developments that began construction in 2016.

“Additional applications in process include several multi-family developments in and around the city centre along with two proposed hotel projects on Anderson Way,” said Poole.