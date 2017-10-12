Development presentation awaited

Presentation will outline the impacts of the development on municipal infrastructure

Municipal council will hear a presentation on the impact of the Banks Crescent development proposal at a future committee of the whole meeting.

The information will be presented at a committee of the whole meeting rather than a standard council meeting to allow council adequate time to discuss the material.

“The information for presentation is complex and there are many options for each scenario,” Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for the municipality said in a report to council.

The presentation will outline the impacts of the development on municipal infrastructure including water, wastewater, electrical and roads.

She added that this presentation will be the first time council is considering the effects of the development on infrastructure.

In addition, she would like to see discussions on development cost charges, development agreement contributions and past practice of development-related infrastructure improvements.

The Banks Crescent development proposal has been before council for close to a year.

In November, 2016, the proposal for a seniors housing development was made public and since that time, the developer has spoken about the concept. Open houses and a question and answer session have been held.

Residents living near Banks Crescent have voiced concerns about the impact of the 424-unit seniors housing facility on their neighbourhood.

In addition, concerns have been raised about the effects on the trout hatchery and on the groundwater in the area.

Tynan said the long process involved in reaching a decision on the development is to be expected.

“For a development of this size, it’s not unusual,” she said. “It’s a fairly complex subdivision.”

Gary Tamblyn, the developer behind the project, said the time involved in approving the project does not surprise him.

“This is normal,” he said. “A development of this size has to do its time.”

He said it is important for staff and council to have adequate time to discuss the details of the proposal before a decision is made.