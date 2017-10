An accident north of Enderby could be causing some delays for motorists.

Drive BC reports that Highway 97A is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic as a vehicle recovery is underway eight kilometres north of Enderby.

The accident occurred at 4:18 a.m.

“It appears that the motorist miscalculated the corner at Fas Gas and flipped on its side,” said Cliff Vetter, Enderby fire chief.

A passerby helped the motorist get out of the vehicle. Non life-threatening injuries were sustained.