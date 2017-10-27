Delay referendum, find cheaper fire hall alternative, Town Council told

A delegation at Tuesday's Creston Town Council meeting asked Council to delay the proposed December 9th referendum and work to find a less costly solution than the $6.1 proposal.

A full gallery, primarily of people opposed to a referendum that would approve the borrowing of up to $6.1 million for a new fire hall, and volunteer firefighters, was on hand for Tuesday’s regular Town Council meeting.

The opposition side, which is calling for a lower cost option and delay in the referendum, was also the first item on the agenda, with the Town’s former chief administrative office, Bill Hutchinson, representing the delegation. (full story to come).

In other Town Council news:

• Council approved a request for the donation of 12 yards of sand to be delivered to the Creston Branch of Scouts Canada for the group’s annual sand bag sales. The $250 cost will be covered from Council’s discretionary fund.

• A letter of support was approved for the Kootenay Columbia Discovery Centre Society to work with appropriate authorities to continue program delivery at the Creston Wildlife Centre until an alternate facility is in place.

• Stacey Hadley was appointed as chief election officer for the fire hall borrowing referendum, and Bev Caldwell and Donna Cassel will be deputy election officers. The referendum has a $10,000 budget.

• In response to a request from the Creston Ministerial Association, Town Council approved a $1,000 donation to the Christmas Hamper Fund. The donation, previously about $700 to cover the cost of renting the Community Complex Creston Room, matches those made by Areas A, B and C.

• A plan by Creston Community Forest to construct a hiking trail that will tie Helen Street to the Goat Mountain forest service road was approved. CCF will construct a narrow trail and the Town will provide a parking area at the Helen Street base and share the cost of signage at the trailhead. Most of the trail will be constructed on Town-owned forest land.

• Authorization for a development variance permit for construction of a covered artifact display area at the Creston Museum was passed. Construction by the Creston Valley Rotary Club was stopped when the Town became aware that no permit was in place and the construction was closer to the property line than building guidelines require.

“I’ve come to ask for forgiveness,” museum board representative Jim Ryckman told Council, explaining that confusion led to the oversight of getting a permit, with the Museum and volunteering CV Rotary Club both assuming the other had made the application. No opposition to the variance request was reported.

• A draft Southeast Drainage Basin study was received, for which the Town will request an amendment, and a future regular council meeting will discuss the study when it is finalized.