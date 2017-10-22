Deer/moose disease a concern

The wildlife health monitoring program for bovine tuberculosis in Lumby and Cherryville is again underway

The wildlife health monitoring program for bovine tuberculosis in Lumby and Cherryville is again underway to confirm the disease is not present in the wild deer population.

The collected heads of deer and moose are being sampled for the disease in response to positive cases in cattle in the Cherryville area several years ago.

“We are testing to ensure that it has not become endemic to the wildlife as once the disease is established in a wildlife population it is difficult to eradicate. Results from past years sampling are negative,” said Susan Latimer, wildlife health monitoring co-ordinator.

“Ongoing surveillance with a target of 60 to 70 samples per year is our goal to ensure the wildlife deer remain bovine tuberculosis free. To that end, we request everyone disseminate this information to hunters, friends and family, game club members and on social media and hunting forums to increase the awareness of the program in hopes of reaching the target sample size for head submissions.”

This year, there is a junior hunter draw sponsored by Kencraft Sales in Coldstream and a hunter draw prize donated by Fisher’s Home Hardware in Vernon.

The hunter drop-off freezer locations within the Lumby/Cherryville area are:

RT Ranch, Rory and Toby Griffin, 250-547-0129. Drop off by appointment at 39 Byers Rd., Cherryville

Sundowner Meats and Deli, Uwe Lauterbacher 250-547-1463, 2611 Highway in Lumby during opening hours and after hours, 6 to 11 p.m. by appointment

Or you can call Latimer at 250-547-9207 to arrange for a drop-off and pickup

Along with the North Okanagan drop off locations, if individuals so desire, they can contact any Ministry of Environment office and deliver the head to a wildlife biologist or conservation officer (www.env.gov.bc.ca/main/regions.html).

“We are also collecting heads from road kills, so if you happen to see an adult deer or moose retrievable road kill with the head intact, call 250-547-9207 or text 250-309-0058 with the date and location in as much detail as possible and we will attempt to retrieve the head for the program,” said Latimer.