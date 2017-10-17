Deceased teen found in wooded area behind Courtenay businesses

On Oct. 16, at approximately 2:40 pm, the Comox Valley RCMP received a call regarding a deceased man in the bushes, behind a business on the 2200 block of Cliffe Avenue, in Courtenay.

Comox Valley RCMP were on scene Monday afternoon near Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay for reports of a body in a wooded area.

A 19-year-old Courtenay man was located on the scene.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time, however, an autopsy will be completed to attempt to find the cause of death”, stated Const. Rob Gardner, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP who added there is no criminal element involved.

The investigation will be led by the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Section and the BC Coroner’s Service.