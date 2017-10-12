Dead body found along Highway 19 near Qualicum Beach

Police are at the scene and have cordoned off the area just before the Corcan Road overpass

RCMP are investigating a body that was found near the side of Highway 19 heading northbound just before the Corcan Road overpass. RCMP had the right lane of the highway blocked off to traffic. (Lauren Collins photo)

RCMP are currently investigating after a dead body was found on the side of Highway 19 northbound near Qualicum Beach.

Police are at the scene and have cordoned off the area just before the Corcan Road overpass. Traffic flow on the highway has been reduced to single lane.

Police had sectioned off an emergency vehicle access connecting the highway to Nahmint Road which runs parallel to Highway 19. A marked RCMP pickup truck was parked next to a sedan on the access road.

Police are not releasing any information at this time.

