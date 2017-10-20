Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

An RCMP officer removes the tarp from the roof of an RV included in the police search of a Silver Creek property.

Police are into Day 2 of their search of a rural Silver Creek property.

As of Friday morning, Oct. 20, RCMP South East District had yet to release any new information about the search, part of which had moved into a lower rear portion of the residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property. There, at the end of a field, a backhoe was being used as officers walked in a row with poles, carefully looking over a stretch of ground.

On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., RCMP spokesperson Dan Moskaluk confirmed that officers from Vernon/North Okanagan detachments were conducting the search, stating “the investigation effort and execution of a search warrant is in relation to an ongoing investigation,” and that, “No further information is being released at this time in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

After meeting yesterday morning at Silver Creek Hall, a contingent of RCMP officers with multiple vehicles, including two mobile command units, continued south to a property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road.

Responding to public speculation the search is related to missing women Deanna Wertz and Ashley Simpson, the Observer reached out to the families of both.

John Simpson, Ashley’s father, said his family had been informed by the RCMP that the search in Silver Creek is not related to the disappearance of his daughter.

Dale Wertz, Deanna’s brother, said his family has been told the search “doesn’t involve any of the women from Yankee Flats road at this time.”

Wertz said he was unable to disclose any other information.