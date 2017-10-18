Cyclist struck by car in Maple Ridge

The accident happened at Maple Meadows Way and Dunn Avenue.

A cyclist was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital on Wednesday after being by a car in west Maple Ridge.

The collision occurred in the intersection of Maple Meadows Way and Dunn Avenue, by the West Coast Express station, while it was dark and rainy.

An investigation is continuing to determine responsibility, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Unfortunately the cyclist has suffered a broken arm and was transported to Ridge Meadows Hospital via B.C. Ambulance,” said an RCMP spokesperson.

“It’s good reminder to pay extra attention in this dark and wet weather.”