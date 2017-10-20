CVRD sending Ladysmith residents survey on future of recreation

The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) is looking for the public's feedback as it undertakes a recreation planning project to assess the current state of services and collection information that can help inform future decision making and planning projects.

Later this month, a postcard with an access code and instructions on how to complete a resident survey online will be sent to households within the region.

The project will look at recreation services across the electoral areas; the Town of Lake Cowichan; Town of Ladysmith; City of Duncan; and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

“Recreation opportunities are cherished by our residents and attract visitors to the Cowichan region,” said chair Jon Lefebure. “I strongly encourage all area residents to participate in the engagement opportunities this fall. Your feedback will help us ensure that future planning can best meet resident needs in an efficient and effective manner.”

Engagement with residents is a critical aspect of the project and residents are encouraged to share their perspective on current and future recreation needs.

While residents are encouraged to complete the survey online as instructed on the postcard, paper copies will also be available at recreation facilities throughout the Cowichan region (including the Island Savings Centre, Cowichan Aquatic Centre, Kerry Park Recreation Centre, Frank Jameson Community Centre and the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena).

In addition to the survey, residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback in a number of other ways this fall:

PlaceSpeak www.placespeak.com/CowichanRegionRecPlan. Topics will be posted throughout the duration of the project:

Public Focus Groups being held on the following dates:

Monday, November 6, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. @ Kerry Park Recreation Centre (Denis McLean Room)

Tuesday, November 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. @ Island Savings Centre (Koksilah Room)

Wednesday, November 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. @ Frank Jameson Community Centre

Thursday, November 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. @ Lake Cowichan Lower Centennial Hall

If you see a representative from the consulting team please take the opportunity to say hello and provide your feedback on recreation.

The recreation planning project is scheduled for completion in early 2018. Additional information on the project, including a project FAQ, can be found by the project website www.cvrd.bc.ca/rec-plan.