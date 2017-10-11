Cumberland Brewing Co. to install $45,000 canopy

Pretty soon you can crush a cold one under Cumberland Brewing Company's new covered canopy.

The Cumberland Brewing Co. opened in December 2014. Photo by Scott Strasser.

Cumberland’s popular watering hole will install a $45,000 canopy above its existing patio next month. The microbrewery will also add three more outdoor heaters.

The timber frame patio canopy will be constructed of fir, custom milled by Cascadian Wood Tech. The canopy cover will be three-walled polycarbonate.

“It’s to provide shelter for the rain while allowing our guests to be outside all year long,” said Cumberland Brewing Company co-owner and co-founder Darren Adam, adding the canopy should be completed by the end of November.

Because it is located on Dunsmuir Ave. — a designated “heritage conservation area” — the brewery had to apply for a Heritage Alteration Permit (HAP) in order to install the canopy.

The Village of Cumberland granted the HAP at its Oct. 10 council meeting. The Village does not pay for the canopy.

Adam says the need to apply for an HAP is to help conserve the “unique character and feel” of Cumberland.

“It’s meant to be a sober second thought for developers or people making changes, so they don’t just willy-nilly throw up a three-storey glass or metal building,” he said. “It’s meant to retain character and celebrate the unique feel that Cumberland has.”

While Village council was unanimous in its support for the new canopy, one Cumberland resident sent in an email opposing the addition, stating it would increase noise levels in the area.

According to Adam, this is the third HAP the Cumberland Brewing Company has applied for since opening in December, 2014.