Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillorâ€™s sex assault trial

Crown counsel has spent the second day of Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray’s trial strengthening the timeline of the alleged sex assault in 1992.

At issue so far is when exactly the alleged offence occurred. The complainant, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, testified when proceedings began Monday that she had been 13 or 14 years old at the time.

Court heard she had been working for Murray during the “warmer weather months” that year and that he assaulted her when he asked her to come in early for a shift.

Defence lawyer J. R. McRoberts had questioned the complainant about her memory of dinners that she said Murray took her to, as well as her drug use. She acknowledged that she was fairly certain about her timeline, but that she could be wrong.

On Tuesday, the complainant’s boyfriend at the time testified that she had told him about the alleged incident shortly after it happened. The couple had dated for six months when the complainant was 13.

“She let me know what was going on,” he told the court. “I was kind of upset at the time.” He acknowledged he didn’t do anything about it and never visited the store.

The complainant’s mother and stepfather also testified, saying they had visited the store to check it out because their daughter was so young. Her mother said she was “satisfied that it was a real job.”

All three witnesses were asked if they knew one of the complainant’s coworkers at the time. None of them could recall.

McRoberts asked the complainant’s boyfriend if the two had used drugs together, or if the complainant had used drugs when they were dating. He denied both. The lawyer had asked about the complainant’s drug use previously, and she she said had been using marijuana, pills and alcohol daily.

Murray, first elected to Pitt Meadows council in 2011, was also originally charged with sexual interference of a person under the age of 14. But that charge was stayed because Crown has been unable to confirm exactly how old the woman was at the time.