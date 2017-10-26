Crews responding to Mission Medical Building

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating reports of a potential gas leak in the Mission Medial Building on Richter Street.
Crews have responded to the four-storey building that is home to various medical offices in the Mission after reports of a smell in the building along with nurses being affected with scratchy eyes and feeling nauseous.
The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and is also looking for information into the breaking story.
