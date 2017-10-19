Crews respond to fire in View Royal

View Royal, Saanich and Colwood responding to two separate incidents on the Trans-Canada Highway

Emergency crews responded to multiple incidents this morning near the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal.

First responders were called out for a two-vehicle accident and also a fire in what is believed to be a homeless camp in a wooded area, just off the side of the highway.

A number of items were seen burnt at the fire area, along with trees other artifacts and two propane tanks.

View Royal, Colwood and Saanich fire crews are on scene along with West Shore RCMP.

Esquimalt Fire has also been put on standby.

More to come.