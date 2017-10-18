Crews repair damage from downed trees

Wind storm on Tuesday knocked out power to homes in Summerland

JOHN ARENDTDOWNED LINEPrairie Valley Road near Cartwright Mountain was closed to traffic on Tuesday after a wind storm toppled a tree and downed a power line in the area.

Power was out in parts of Summerland on Tuesday after trees were toppled during a wind storm.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for the municipality, said at least 15 locations were affected.

“It was widespread,” he said. “It wasn’t just one area.”

The downed lines included one on Prairie Valley Road near Cartwright Mountain, which also resulted in a road closure as crews worked to repair the line and restore power to the area.

By 8:30 p.m., power had been restored to most areas of the municipality.

On Wednesday, municipal crews were out once again, examining affected areas and determining if further repair work was needed.