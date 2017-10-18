The Creston community garden began in 2002 spearheaded by a very creative lady Dianne Grant and assisted with the support of Marlene Nash.We have a very inclusive garden and grow organically. Our raised bed garden beds are 16 feet by 4 feet. Ideal for those of us who live in apartments and have no room to grow. The annual cost is a mere $20.00. We share our bounty with our fellow gardeners and community, plus we have lots of fun. Such as our annual potluck and sing-a-long and Caroling at Christmas time in the beautiful Gazebo that was donated by our own Creston Valley Credit union . We feel it is more important now than ever to have young people involved in gardening. It seems we have lost our connection to our earth mother in so many ways It is vital to our survival to reconnect to growing our own produce. We also could have more music and art in our garden and also people who would share their knowledge of horticulture with us. We are so grateful to the town of Creston for granting us this little piece of heaven I would like to thank our great gardeners for all their effort, especially to Sally Malner, Dianne Weatherston and Marg McDougal and last but not least Dexter Rogers for all their extra help in making our garden such a magical place to be in. We are listed on Creston groups on facebook as Creston Community Garden. We are starlight we are golden and we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden . You can reserve a garden bed by calling Marlene Nash Garden gnome at 250 428-0048, Sally Malner Garden gnome 250-428-9341 or Jacquie Ryckman garden gnome at 250- 428-2369 see you in the garden also we could use some muscle on occasion!

Submitted by The Creston Community Garden Gnomes