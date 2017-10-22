CRD wants feedback on wildfire emergency response

The Cariboo Regional District will be hosting meetings and using a survey to gain feedback about its emergency response to the wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District will begin public consultation later this month to gain feedback on its emergency response to the summer’s wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Cariboo Regional District is planning to host a series of community consultation meetings to gain public feedback about its emergency response during the summer’s wildfires.

At its regular board meeting last Friday, the CRD decided the consultations will happen in community halls throughout the region beginning October 29.

Using group discussions the CRD will see where to make improvements to emergency responses, what challenges are ahead for residents, and what supports are needed as residents recover from the disaster.

In addition to community consultations, a survey, school visits, Facebook live and other methods will be used to connect and gain feedback from residents throughout October and November.

Further information will be available on the Cariboo Regional District Facebook page facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperationsor cariboord.ca.