CRD travel survey seeks input from Greater Victoria residents

Results of the survey will be available next fall

The Capital Regional District wants to know how you travel from point A to B.

Its launched a survey, called the origin-destination household travel survey, to help understand the travel patterns of residents in the Greater Victoria region.

The daily travel information gathered in the survey provides local governments and communities across the region with data for making informed decisions on transportation decisions.

Randomly selected households will receive an invitation letter and brochure about the survey in the mail. Whether completing the survey by phone or online, participants will be asked where and why they travel that day and how they get there.

The survey will target 6,550 residents and take approximately 10 to 25 minutes to complete, depending on the size of the household. The survey will be conducted by Victoria-based research firm, R.A. Malatest & Associates Ltd.