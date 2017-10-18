Crashes, impaired drivers keep RCMP busy

Creston RCMP responded to 72 calls for service from October 10-16, Cpl. Darren Kakuno said on Tuesday.

October 10

• A resident in the 3000 block of Erickson Road reported finding a window open upon return from a time away from the area. Inside, he reported, a 55-inch television and Apple laptop computer were missing. An investigation is underway.

• Patrolling officers stopped a vehicle with no tail lights functioning on Erickson Road and noted signs of impairment. The driver failed a roadside screening test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

October 11

• A Hillside St. residential building was the site of a break-in to a maintenance room. Tools and keys were missing and locks have been changed for security reasons. The investigation continues.

• A driver lost control of a Mazda Protégé on McMurtrie Road, rolling the vehicle and then leaving the scene. The driver was eventually located and given tickets for driving without insurance, driving without due care, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

October 12

• Police were called to the scene of a sudden, non-suspicious death in Riondel.

• Police have a suspect and the investigation continues after a vehicle was keyed while parked on 25th Avenue South.

• A local resident was determined to have been the victim of a computer scam. After getting an on-screen message that the computer had been infected by a virus and demanding payment, the victim paid a fee, but then noticed funds continued to be withdrawn over a period of several months. Police advised of precautions to be taken.

• A vehicle reported to be high-centred on a barrier near Cook Street managed to get free. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to impaired. A 90-day driving prohibition issue was issued and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

October 13

• When police responded to a report of a person seen standing in a Wynndel driveway with an apparent firearm, they found that the person in question was the subject of a firearm prohibition. However, the subject was cooperative in allowing a search of the property and no firearms were located.

• Responding to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Northwest Boulevard, police located the vehicle and confirmed the caller’s assessment. The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

October 14

• A Murdoch Street resident agreed to turn down the music after police received a complaint.

• Police located two dirt bike riders on private property on Evans Road. The riders were cooperative and agreed to stay off the property.

October 15

• A driver fled the scene after rolling his pickup in the 3700 block of Highway 21 in Lister. Police located the driver, who now faces an administrative driving prohibition and charges for driving without due care.

October 16

• Heating equipment in the Riondel Community Hall was damaged in an act of mischief. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

• A driver going too fast on corner caused a collision in an attempt to avoid an oncoming ambulance. The driver crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming semi. He was issued a ticket for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and failing to keep right of a double solid line.