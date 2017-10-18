A serious crash has closed 232 Street at Rawlison Crescent.

Crash snarls Highway 1 traffic in Abbotsford

Accident just after 4 p.m. slows westbound afternoon commute

An accident has snarled Highway 1 westbound traffic near the Sumas on- and off-ramp.

Current highway camera images show traffic significantly backed up.

Click here to see the current highway cam image.

accident

Watch abbynews.com for more.

Most Read