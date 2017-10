A two-vehicle crash sent a grey Subaru up onto the median of Highway 97.

A two-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 is blocking traffic near the Highway 33 intersection.

Emergency crews are on scene after one of the vehicles rear-ended the other, forcing a grey Subaru onto the median.

A black four door sedan had extensive damage to the front of the vehicle, and will most likely have to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.