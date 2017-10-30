Crash sends two to hospital

Two vehicles took minor damage in a crash that reportedly sent two people to hospital with minor injuries at Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Road early Monday afternoon.(Skylar Noe-vack/Submitted photo)

Two people were reportedly transported to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Penticton early Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 1 p.m., where a crash appears to have involved a car and an SUV, resulting in minor damage to the front, driver side corner of the SUV and more extensive damage to the front of the car.

Injuries are reportedly minor, but a witness said two people were transported to hospital due to the crash.

Airbags in at least one vehicle were deployed.

Cleanup is now wrapped up, but traffic had been reduced to one lane heading south on Skaha Lake Road and closed westbound on Green Avenue.