Emergency personnel respond to a motor vehicle accident on Bella Vista Road, at Lakeview Drive, Wednesday morning. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Emergency personnel converged on a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at about 8 a.m. on Bella Vista Road, at Lakeview Drive, when a cement truck and a car collided.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

Bella Vista Road was closed for a short period to traffic and the incident remains under investigation.