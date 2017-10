Eastbound traffic was at a crawl on Monday morning following a crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Highway 1 near the Highway 11/Sumas Way on-ramp in Abbotsford.

The collision took place at about 10:15 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes on the overpass above Riverside Road – just before the Sumas Way off-ramp.

Several emergency vehicles were called to the scene while traffic slowed to a crawl in both directions.

By 11:30 a.m., westbound traffic had improved, but eastbound traffic was still backed up past Clearbrook Road.

