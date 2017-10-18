Crash in Nanaimo sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Departure Bay Road near Brooks Landing is close while police investigate a serious crash that has sent one man to hospital. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Cilaire Elementary School in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP are on the scene of a car crash, which happened at about 2:40 a.m. today (Oct. 18), on Departure Bay Road near Cilaire Elementary School on the east side of Brooks Landing Mall, a press release says.

One man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people or vehicles were involved.

Currently only one southbound lane on Departure Bay Road is open with all traffic re-routed around the mall or onto Brechin Road or the old Island Highway, according to the Nanaimo RCMP. The traffic closures are expected to remain in place for some time while the scene is investigated. Access to Cilaire school has been slightly impacted by closures.

Nanaimo RCMP said if parents are driving northbound they will be required to detour around Brooks Landing Mall and they will be allowed back on to Departure Bay Road. The Montrose Avenue entrance into Cilaire is open to traffic and pedestrians.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.