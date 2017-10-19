Courtenay intersection traffic study complete

The pop-up intersection installed in April at the corner of 5th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue has been removed.

The pop-up intersection installed in April at the corner of 5th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue has been removed.

The temporary installation was intended to remain in place for up to six months, and was designed to help preview how a proposed new intersection design would affect traffic patterns.

Traffic studies were performed in the area in the spring, summer and fall. Results will be shared in the coming weeks with Courtenay council, followed by a public information session later this fall.

The intersection changes — designed to reduce pedestrian exposure to vehicle traffic — were part of the planning process for the 5th Street Complete Street Pilot Project.

The project between Fitzgerald and Menzies avenues will include two vehicle travel lanes, bike lanes physically separated from vehicle traffic at the same elevation as the sidewalk, and parking between Fitzgerald and Harmston avenues, with alternating parking and rain gardens throughout the remainder of the corridor. The project will also include renewal of underground water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure along the corridor.

Construction will take place in the 2018 construction season.

The federal government is providing 100 per cent of eligible costs related to the project, up to $3.253 million through the Strategic Priorities fund under the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/completestreets