The owner of the Comox Valley Boxing Club made his first appearance in Courtenay provincial court Thursday for assault and uttering threats.

Jonathan Macleod, also known as Jonny Mac, appeared with duty counsel Robert Miller. His next appearance will be Nov. 2 in order for him to consult with legal counsel.

No details surrounding the case were presented in court on Thursday.

