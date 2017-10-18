Council supports transit schedule change

Summerland's municipal council has given its support to a slight change in the schedule for service between Penticton and Summerland.

The change was introduced to accommodate high school students travelling from Summerland to Penticton.

At the Sept. 11 meeting, council passed a resolution that B.C. Transit be requested to survey users to determine the impact of changing the schedule.

The time shift changes the afternoon bus schedule.

Instead of a bus leaving Summerland at 2:40 p.m., the bus will now leave at 3:10 p.m. to accommodate students.

In addition, the trip from Penticton to Summerland will be shifted from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The municipality will now be required to sign a memorandum of understanding to amend the annual operating agreement service specifications.