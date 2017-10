After months of debate, an amended 2017 Brookswood-Fernridge Community plan carries by 7-2 vote

Development in Brookswood-Fernridge will move ahead under an updated 2017 plan.

Council passed the 2017 community plan, with amendments, by a 7-2 vote on Monday night (Oct. 23).

Councillors Kim Richter and Petrina Arnason voted in opposition.

More details to come.