Coronerâ€™s inquest scheduled into death of Quesnel resident Ebony Aaron Wood

B.C. Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of Ebony Aaron Wood.

B.C. Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of Ebony Aaron Wood.

On Nov. 5, 2016, 36-year-old Wood was involved in a motor-vehicle incident. After walking a short distance, he made it to a neighbour’s place who called 9-1-1. Shortly after, RCMP arrived placing Wood in the back of the police cruiser.

Wood said he was experiencing chest and shoulder pain, and B.C. Ambulance Services attended the scene.

Wood was transferred to the ambulance for transport to the hospital. During the trip to the hospital, Wood left the ambulance, falling on the road and suffered a head injury. He died two days later on Nov. 7.

A mandatory inquest is set to take place under the Coroner’s Act, as Wood was in the custody of a peace officer at the time of his death.

The inquest is set to take place on Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Quesnel Court Services (350 Barlow Ave.), where presiding coroner Donita Kuzma and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the cause of death.