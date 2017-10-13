Coronerâ€™s inquest scheduled into death of Ebony Aaron Wood

B.C. Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of Ebony Aaron Wood.

On Nov. 5, 2016, 36-year-old Wood was involved in a motor vehicle accident. After walking a short distance he made it to a neighbour who called 911. Shortly after, RCMP arrived placing Wood in the back of the police cruiser. Wood said he was experiencing chest and shoulder pain, and B.C. Ambulance Services attended the scene.

Wood was transferred to the ambulance for transport to the hospital. During the drive to the hospital, Wood fell out of the ambulance, landing on the road and suffering a head injury. He died two days later on Nov. 7. A mandatory inquest is set to take place under the Coroner’s Act, as Wood was in the custody of a peace officer at the time of his death.

The inquest is set to take place on Nov. 14, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at Quesnel Court Services (350 Barlow Ave.), where presiding coroner Donita Kuzma and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the cause of death.