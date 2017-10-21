Corn maze owner deters vandals with cameras

The Kelowna Corn Maze now cameras installed on the property

For nearly seven years, the Kelowna Corn Maze has been a victim of vandalism.

According to owner Dave Bulach, vandals have damaged his animatronic equipment since the second year of opening.

The maze opens at 575 Valley Road in October each year. Now up and running for more than a week, Bulach installed video cameras on the property.

“This year, we’ve covered it. It’s sure cut down on it,” he said.

Since this year’s opening, the maze has had about the same amount of visitors as last year. It features ghouls, ghosts and goblins around the urban developments of Glenmore.

Bulach designs the maze using a GPS program.

Maze hours are from 2 p.m. to 11 Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The last night will be Oct. 31.