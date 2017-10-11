Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail to open this weekend

The Regional District of Nanaimo will be hosting the official opening for the Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Springwood Park. — Lauren Collins photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo is celebrating 50 years of providing services in the region.

And as part of its community celebration, the RDN is hosting the official opening of the Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Springwood Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

“Fifty years of providing services to this diverse and beautiful region is something for us all to be proud of and recognize together,” said RDN board Chair Bill Veenhof. “Looking back at how the region has grown, changed and looking forward to how we will evolve with things such as new trails is exciting.”

The RDN is inviting the public to come out and celebrate the occasion. After the ceremony, the event moves onto the trail which runs from Springwood Park to Station Road in Coombs. Along the way there will be three water and snack stations. A free shuttle will be running from noon to 4 p.m. between the kiosks at Springwood and Station Road.

The Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail is a wide compacted gravel trail that is almost seven kilometres long, and offers plenty of room for all of those on the move or just out for exercise.

“Funding public infrastructure is really about building communities and helping people,” said the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “I’m pleased to see that the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping promote active lifestyles and transportation networks, and I congratulate the Regional District of Nanaimo for making the Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail a reality.”

The Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail project was made possible with the assistance of Federal Gas Tax Funding. The RDN has allocated $2.676M and an additional $0.525M was made available from Electoral Areas F and G Community Work Funds.

“Residents of the Regional District of Nanaimo now have a wonderful new option for walking, running and cycling in their community with the Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The Federal Gas Tax Fund is a great example of how partnerships between all levels of government can deliver infrastructure that improves people’s daily lives.”

— NEWS Staff/RDN submission