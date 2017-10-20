Contractors dig into construction of union office in Terrace

Traffic has been detoured on Kalum St. by Lazelle and Park Ave. for work on the BCGEU office

City of Terrace Public Works contractors dig a hole in Kalum St. between Lazelle and Park Ave., detouring traffic for several days in order to lay down water and storm lines for the new union office. The B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) contracted Wales McLelland Construction from Richmond to build their Terrace office, relocated from the Lazelle Mini Mall where they’ve previously rented space, and the project is set to be finished July 2018.

