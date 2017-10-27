Construction begins on Cariboo Place

President of Vantage Living Johann Burger (left), Interior Health board member Tammy Tugnum, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, Xat’sull First Nations councillor Marnie Sellars, and Mark Brown, a residential house service administrator for Interior Health West break ground on the construction of Cariboo Place, a new residential care facility coming to Williams Lake.

Ground broke on the construction of a new residential care facility in Williams Lake Friday morning.

“It’s a great day for Williams Lake,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long, long time.”

Cariboo Place will have 70 publicly funded care beds as well as two private pay beds and will replace the old Cariboo Lodge building on 4th avenue.

Interior Health board member Tammy Tugnum was present at the construction launch and said, “I think it’s really important to see this investment here because I believe people who live here would like to live out their final years here as well and not have to be moved to another area for their final days.”

The facility is meant to support seniors and those who are unable to live independently. This includes people living with dementia and other complex health issues. The building will boast a specially equipped room for bariatric patients as well as a snoezelen room which provides multi-sensory therapy proven to calm people with dementia.

In March 2017, Interior Health awarded a construction contract for the building to Vantage Living Inc., formerly known as inSite Housing, Hospitality & Health Services Inc.

Vantage Living is in their 14th year of business and operate seven residences in B.C. and Alberta. For this project, they’ll be partnering with Kasper Development Corporation, a company they’ve worked with before to great success.

Vantage Living president Johann Burger was on hand and spoke about how proud he was to partner with Interior Health on this project to provide competent care and housing for those in Williams Lake and surrounding area.

Aside from providing long-term care for the aging community, Burger noted that the “opening of Cariboo Place will also provide employment opportunities for 61 regular employees as well as a number of casual employees.”

Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake is offering classes that will enable interested candidates to be trained in positions specific to the facility and available to start work by the time Cariboo Place opens next winter, according to Burger.

President Burger also expressed his pleasure at being able to partner “with the local First Nations on our new facility that will be culturally safe for community members.” This will include a sacred space for worship, celebration and prayers from all faiths. The space will be set up for First Nations smudging and smoking ceremonies as well in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.