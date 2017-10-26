Construction begins on BC SPCAâ€™s new Community Animal Centre in West Kootenay

Work is now underway on the BC SPCA's new West Kootenay Community Animal Centre in Castlegar.

The new 4,250-square-foot facility, to be located at 124 Heritage Way (west of the airport), is expected to open by June 2018.

“We are extremely excited about the new centre and are grateful to the provincial government, the Columbia Basin Trust, the City of Castlegar and all the generous animal lovers who have joined with us to make this urgently needed facility a reality,” said Craig Daniell, chief executive officer of the BC SPCA. The BC SPCA, a not-for-profit organization, served nearly 43,000 abused, neglected, abandoned and injured animals last year, including 1,164 from the West Kootenay region.

The new $2.69-million facility will incorporate modern designs to ensure the highest levels of health and welfare for dogs, cats and small animals, as well as designated areas for temperament and behaviour assessments and specialized isolation areas for sick and injured animals.

“The centre will also have a multi-purpose space that can be used for dog training, SPCA youth camps, workshops and other events for the community,” said Daniell.

The new West Kootenay facility is part of the BC SPCA’s eight-year Facilities Development & Services Plan to replace or refurbish aging SPCA facilities in 12 communities at a cost of $60 million. The Province of B.C. has contributed $10 million towards the first two phases of the capital plan so far, $900,000 of which will be used for the West Kootenay centre.

Land for the new SPCA animal centre was donated by the City of Castlegar and the society also received a generous contribution of $250,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust, said Daniell. Due to higher than estimated construction costs Daniell said the BC SPCA is seeking $150,000 in community donations to support the completion of the project.

To learn more about how you can support the new West Kootenay Community Animal Centre, visit spca.bc.ca/westkootenayscares.